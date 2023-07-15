Lionel Messi has signed for David Beckham's MLS club Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old sporting superstar has signed a contract with the American team until 2025 in a move that will see him play club football outside of Europe for the first time in his glorious career.

Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory at last year's tournament in Qatar, said: "I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project.

"The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Beckham, 48, is the co-owner and president of the club - which was only established in 2018 - and described the signing of Messi as a "dream come true".

The former England captain, who himself made a high-profile transfer to the MLS side LA Galaxy in 2007, said: "10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"[I wanted] players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy, to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.

"Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

Messi will be available to make his debut for the club against Mexican side Cruz Azul on 21 July in their opening match of the Leagues Cup.