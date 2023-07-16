Prince William plans to charge King Charles rent to stay at his favourite holiday home.

The Prince of Wales has also asked his father to remove his belongings from Llwynywermod, a pretty cottage on the outskirts of the Brecon Beacons National Park which was bought by the Duchy of Cornwall for £1.2 million and restored under the eye of the king.

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Charles is filled with "disappointment" after William - who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall when he became Prince of Wales after his father became king last September - told him he would not be renewing his lease on the property and instead plans to rent it out.

A source said: "The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

After the estate was passed on to William, the 74-year-old monarch - who used to spend a week or two at the property every summer - agreed to continue to pay for the upkeep of the cottage, including the cost of two topiary experts to maintain the trees and shrubs in the grounds and despite his eviction, he'll still fund the garden costs.

The insider added: "The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste."

The three-bedroom property includes a barn attached to the main house, which was renovated using traditional techniques, and is set in 192 acres of countryside.

Charles had restored the property with the help of architect Craig Hamilton, while Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot worked on the "elegant but rustic" interiors. The barn is now used as a dining room which can seat 16 guests, and it features a huge east window designed by Craig, and custom-made carpets based on the design of an 18th Century Welsh blanket.

Keeping with the king's passion for sustainability, heating and hot water comes from a wood-chip boiler and there is storage for rainwater outside.

Charles personally chose roses, jasmine and honeysuckle for the gardens, and six maple trees which had lined the aisle when William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 line the grounds.

Llwynywermod is likely to be available to rent from September.