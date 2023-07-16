Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl.

The 32-year-old star has taken to social media to announce the arrival of her second child with her husband Rio Ferdinand.

Alongside a photo of her baby girl's tiny hands, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Shae Ferdinand [heart emoji] 10.7.23 Our strong little girl [heart emoji] (sic)"

Kate and Rio announced that they were expecting a girl back in March.

However, the 44-year-old former soccer star previously admitted that their gender reveal "went all wrong".

Rio - who also has Cree, two, with Kate, as well as Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11, with his first wife, who passed away in 2015 - said on Kate's 'Blended' podcast: "It was a typical Ferdinand household gender reveal - it all went wrong.

"We were all getting reading to take the second bite of the second cupcake, and it was definitely going to be the pink or blue when you bite it then, and Cree couldn't wait and went to bite it before we were all ready, and then Tate went 'No, no, no' and then scared the life out of him. And then he was gone - he was screaming."

In June, Kate told her podcast followers that she was going on maternity leave after recording an episode with Rio.

She explained at the time: "For a really long time I wanted to start this but just didn't have the confidence, It's only sometimes when you take a minute to reflect you can see how far you have come.

"Thank you for all of your continued support, it really does mean the world to me! Now time to rest and reset for baby. To listen search Blended wherever you get your podcasts. (sic)"