Aidan Turner finds it "difficult" to talk about his sex symbol status.

The 40-year-old actor admits that he finds it awkward to talk about his good looks.

He told The Independent: "There’s so little in it, for me, it’s almost difficult to talk about."

Aidan believes that too much has been made of the issue during the course of his career.

He explained: "I honestly run out of steam, because I don’t know what to say. As you say, you find somebody attractive? F****** great. Have a Coke and a smile and get on with it. There’s some people that I look at that I find attractive. And isn’t that OK?"

Despite this, Aidan believes that male objectification is distinctly different to female objectification.

He shared: "It probably feels different than it would for a woman, certainly.

"Some women might feel there’s a danger that comes with it. I don’t feel like I’m in danger.

"If a woman is objectified and she has men leering at her, that quickly becomes a different situation to one that I might be in, even if the situation can be read as similar."

Aidan also believes that people want him to feel angered by the objectification.

He said: "I just don’t know how to answer it any more. Because I don’t know what people want me to say. I feel like people are disappointed in the answer. I think they want me to feel p***** off and objectified. And I don’t."

Meanwhile, Aidan believes that the entertainment industry is changing for the better.

However, he insists there is still room for improvement in terms of representation and gender equality.

He said: "I think there are efforts being made. Is there enough being done? Probably not. But if you’re asking if I’m seeing change, I suppose I am, on a smaller level."