Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are "co-parenting the best [they] can".

The 35-year-old model has Dream, six, with Rob and she's joked that it "takes a village to raise a child" after Khloe Kardashian - Rob's sister - revealed that she feels like another parent to her niece.

Chyna told TMZ: "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

Earlier this month, Khloe joked that she was Dream's "third parent".

The TV star - who has daughter True, five, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Tristan Thompson - insisted that she was "more than an aunt" to Dream.

Khloe said on 'The Kardashians': "Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them."

The reality star admitted that she loved having a hands-on role in the lives of her nieces and nephews.

She shared: "I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people.

"It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Prior to that, Khloe insisted that she loves "everything" about motherhood - even the "hard parts".

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted that she relishes the responsibility.

Speaking to ELLE, Khloe explained: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."