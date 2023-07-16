Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are "co-parenting the best [they] can".
The 35-year-old model has Dream, six, with Rob and she's joked that it "takes a village to raise a child" after Khloe Kardashian - Rob's sister - revealed that she feels like another parent to her niece.
Chyna told TMZ: "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.
"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."
Earlier this month, Khloe joked that she was Dream's "third parent".
The TV star - who has daughter True, five, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Tristan Thompson - insisted that she was "more than an aunt" to Dream.
Khloe said on 'The Kardashians': "Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them."
The reality star admitted that she loved having a hands-on role in the lives of her nieces and nephews.
She shared: "I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people.
"It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."
Prior to that, Khloe insisted that she loves "everything" about motherhood - even the "hard parts".
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted that she relishes the responsibility.
Speaking to ELLE, Khloe explained: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."