Ronda Rousey would love to "whoop" Gina Carano in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

The 36-year-old wrestler shot to international stardom in the UFC, before she joined the WWE in 2018, and Ronda has now revealed that Gina - who has become a successful actress since quitting MMA - would be her "dream opponent".

Ronda told Us Weekly: "My dream opponent would be Gina Carano. She’s a pioneer for women’s MMA, and I can’t think of a better way to say thank you than to whoop her a**."

Ronda became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo when she won bronze at the 2008 Olympics, and she's subsequently enjoyed huge success during her career.

Despite this, Ronda admits that she would've loved to have become a "rescue swimmer".

She shared: "My alternate profession would be a rescue swimmer for the Coast Guard."

Meanwhile, Ronda previously admitted that she lost the motivation to continue her MMA career.

The sports star revealed that she felt under pressure from fans to continue her career.

During an interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Ronda shared: "I think it was difficult [to quit] in both judo and MMA, in that everyone else felt that they wanted more from me.

"Like, in judo you peak in your mid-20s. I medelled at 21 so I was going to be 25 for the next Olympics. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is it! You’re going to be the first [American woman] to win an Olympic gold!’ And I didn’t want it anymore, and I couldn’t do it for everybody else.

"And I think that’s a mistake that I made with MMA, was when I got to that point where I didn’t want it anymore, I kept doing it for everybody else."