'The Young and the Restless' star Melissa Claire Egan has given birth to her second child "a few weeks early".

The 41-year-old actress - who also has Caden, 22 months, with husband Matt Katrosar - gave birth to a baby boy named Jake Jospeph Katrosar on July 14.

The mother-of-two gushed on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the newborn and his parents in the hospital bed: "Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar! Born 7/14/23. Welcome to the world sweet boy.

"A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!"

Melissa - who has played the regular role of Chelsea Lawson on the US soap opera since 2011 - and her spouse were inundated with messages of congratulations from her co-stars.

Eileen Davidson commented: "Congratulations and so much love to you and your boys!!!!"

Mel Ordway wrote: "Omg!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Love you and can't wait to meet beautiful baby boy!!!!!"

If he had arrived in August as planned, Jake would share a birthday month with his older brother.

Announcing her pregnancy in February, Melissa wrote on the social media app: "Looks like we're just destined to have August babies!

"So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys," she added. "Caden's gonna be a big brother!"

Melissa - who tied the knot with Matt in 2014 - previously revealed she suffered from fertility issues, including two devastating miscarriages, before welcoming her first child into the world.

When announcing she was pregnant with Caden in April 2021, she wrote: "The journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages.

"To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

When Caden was born in August 2021, she gushed: "We're awestruck by this little man and can't believe he's ours!"