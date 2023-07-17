Kyle Richards has "never felt better physically or been more clear mentally" as she marks 12 months of sobriety.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star, 54, is toasting 365 days teetotal and revealed not touching booze has taught her that she does not need to get drunk to have a good time.

She began her milestone post on Instagram: "Today marks one year alcohol free for me. A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be.

I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me.

I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually. (sic)"

Kyle, who used to feel "depressed" the morning after a boozy night out, says she is still an "over-sharer" and does "stupid things" sober, but she no longer suffers from "hanxiety (hangover anxiety)".

She went on: "I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I’ve learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the “hanxiety” thinking about it.

"I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I’ve learned I’m still fun and last but not least I’ve learned it was much easier than I thought it would be."

Some of her circle questioned why she was going sober because she doesn't have an addiction to alcohol, but she's mostly been met with support.

The reality legend added: "It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age.

Mainly people are supportive even if they didn’t quite understand since I don’t have a “problem” with alcohol. Although trust me plenty of times it didn’t feel like that.

Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was.

And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list. A lot of you send me DM’s asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day. Cheers (sic)"