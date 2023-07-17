Claud had the "best day" working with Paul Rudd.

The 23-year-old singer had "randomly met" Hollywood star Paul, 54, at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour and was later shocked when he agreed to appear in a music video for the song 'A Good Thing' after hearing it from his latest record and reached out to Claud via email to express his interest.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, Claud said: "I was like, ‘Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there’s a song on my album, the song’s called ‘Paul Rudd. He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, ‘Send it to me. I’d love to hear your album. I can't believe it. He came for the whole entire day. He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside.

"It was the best day of my life!"

In the video, Claud asks the 'Clueless' star - who plays a postman who struggles with the day-to-day duties of his job - how his day has been and he admits that it it is "hot" and he has a "ferret" instead of a girlfriend.

Paul responds: "You have no idea. It’s just like, I’m walking, it’s so many houses, it’s hot, I have this ferret … something’s wrong with his eye."

When Claud presents him with a gift from a significant other, Paul says: "Girlfriend? I wish I had a girlfriend. I just have a ferret."

Following his initial cameo in 'A Good Thing' - which is part of Claud's new album 'Supermodels' - the 'Soft Spot' singer is seen walking and dancing down the pavement with Paul.