Sir Mick Jagger is throwing a huge 80th birthday party later this month.

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrates his milestone birthday on 26 July and to mark the occasion, he's sparing no expense as he has hired out the Chelsea Physic Garden in south west London to accommodate 300 of his loved ones, including partner Melanie Hamrick and his bandmates Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Turning 80 is a huge milestone for ­anyone and Mick wants to make sure he throws a party no one will ever ­forget.

"It is taking place later this month and he’s spending ­thousands on making it absolutely perfect.

“The location ended up being a bit of an issue as Mick has an enormous guest list of more than 300 people, and finding the right place has been hard.

“He has now hired out the whole Physic Garden and will be having his celebrations there.

“It is going to be a very classy affair and it will be like a who’s who of the music and entertainment world.

"All of Mick’s bandmates — Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards — are invited, along with Mick’s other celebrity pals.

“There will be a lavish drinks ­reception with ­beautiful food. He’s pulled out all the stops.”

And the 'Sympathy for the Devil' singer may be celebrating more than just his birthday because it was reported earlier this month he had got engaged to dancer Melanie Hamrick after nine years together.

An insider claimed the couple - who have son Deveraux, six, together - are engaged after a trip to New York, but have no plans to walk down the aisle.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understands them to be engaged and are thrilled.”