Harris Dickinson would be a "fool" not to consider playing James Bond.

The 27-year-old actor has been tipped as a potential successor to Daniel Craig as 007 and admits that the lure of playing the legendary spy would be too good to turn down despite having big shoes to fill.

Harris told Total Film magazine: "I mean, listen, man, you'd be a fool to not entertain that role.

"I'm loving seeing the development of James Bond and seeing how it changes over the years. I think Daniel Craig was such a good Bond that I'd almost be quite frightened to try.

"Who knows what they're doing with Bond? I'm intrigued."

The 'Where the Crawdads Sing' actor confirmed last year that he would be open to the prospect of taking over as 007.

He told the i newspaper: "One of my friends called me the other day and was like: 'Mate, are you Bond?' I'm always ready.

"I would welcome the opportunity. I think it can be a wonderful role and I love what Daniel Craig did with it."

The actor's latest role is in the indie comedy-drama film 'Scrapper' and he enjoys having the chance to champion independent British cinema as it reflects the setting in which he grew up.

Harris said: "I've said it before, and I'll say it again, I'm really passionate about UK independent cinema, so it's always lovely when you get a chance to take part in that, in a way that feels authentic to your own circumstances and your own upbringing."

The star previously revealed that he finds comedy "natural" and has always been comfortable with the genre.

He recalled: "I find comedy natural. I'm not saying I'm funny – I'm saying I'm silly.

"I started in comedy when I was a kid, doing impressions for family members. Comedy was the way to engage people."