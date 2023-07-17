Blac Chyna has celebrated 10 months sober.

The 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star has been making a series of huge life changes over the last year - giving herself a dramatic make-under by removing her facial fillers and tattoos, reverting to her birth name of Angela White and started going to church again - and she's now marked 10 months since going teetotal.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word (Bible), healing my mind, body and soul ... My Inner light."

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the star added giving up alcohol has made her feel "more clear" and "present".

She explained: "September 14th, it'd be one year … not even a sip of wine or anything. You know what, I feel better overall. I just wanted to like clear like my body, my mind, my spirit, just everything as a collective. So I could really be present.

"I think a lot of people aren't in their present state. And I understand, like, why people drink or why they do certain things that they do because of the world that we live in. But if you do decide to practice sobriety you'll become more clear."

Blac insisted she's not been using support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous because she's just making the change for herself. She added: "A lot of times people … they'll get sober or do this because they had a DUI or like they did something crazy that they can't come back from. But I just decided to do it for myself."

She's also eating well and going to the gym, but the only thing she's found it difficult to give up is her favourite soft drink - Coca-Cola.

Blac's milestone comes just days after she was caught up in drama involving her daughter Dream - who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian - after the little girl's aunt Khloe Kardashian described herself as being like a third parent to the youngster.

However, Blac has since shrugged the comment off, telling TMZ: "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity. "As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."