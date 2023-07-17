Jason Aldean was forced to cut short a concert after suffering "heat exhaustion".

The 46-year-old country singer had been performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday (15.07.23) and while he initially appeared to struggle to sing in the 31C temperatures, he eventually fled the stage without explanation.

The venue later confirmed the show would be rescheduled for a later date.

Xfinity Theatre said in a statement:"Yesterday's Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date

"We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason."

"A rep confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing a heat stroke during last night's performance. Please stay tuned to all social media for updates as they become available."

Jason later took to Twitter to tell fans he was unsure he'd suffered heat stroke but it was still a "pretty intense" time.

He said in a video shared to the platform: "Just want to let you know, thanks to everybody that's calling and checking.

"I'm doing fine. Just one of those things. It was hot.

"I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and, just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.

"I hear a lot of stuff going round, heat stroke and that, I don't think it was quite that serious but it was pretty intense."

The 'Try that in a Small Town' singer reassured fans he'll be back to play the gig again.

He continued: "Anyone who at the show knows how hot it was, I knew it was coming, I was trying to get through the show as much as I could but eventually I knew it wasn't going to happen...

"Everybody who came out to the show, thanks for being there, obviously its not the way I wanted the show to end, not what I was hoping for on the first week of the tour... I

"Again I apologise for cutting the show short but we'll come back and make it up to you, I'm feeling a lot, lot better."