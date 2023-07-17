Nicole Kidman doesn’t care what people think about her fashion sense.

The 56-year-old Australian actress caused a stir last year when she graced the cover of Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue in a daring ensemble featuring a super-short Miu Miu mini skirt and matching crop top with her outfit dividing fans and attracting criticism online.

Reflecting on her controversial look, Nicole insisted she likes to take risks when it comes to fashion and doesn’t think about the consequences, telling Australia's Stellar magazine: “I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them ‘teenage choices’ because I just don’t ever think of consequences,

“Part of my brain just doesn’t think like that. I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or, ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’d love to do that.’ I try to (stay) in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried.”

The mother of four – who has Isabella, 30 and Connor, 28 with ex-husband Tom Cruise and daughters, Sunday Rose, 15 and Faith Margaret, 13 with husband Keith Urban - admits she does her best to block out the hate towards her adventurous style so it doesn’t stop her from making bold choices.

She said “Don’t tell me, I don’t really want to know. It will stop me doing what I want to do,”

“There are times when you hear things and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really hurtful.’ Because you can’t be under a rock. But at the same time, I really try to stay free in the choices because otherwise, before you know it, you’re just closed off and you can’t step anywhere.

“And I’d hate for that to happen to my daughters. I’d hate for it to happen to anybody I love. I want for myself just to keep going, ‘Oh, well, I’m trying something, or I wanted to do it. It was fun. That was my choice. And yeah, I own it. I’m accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it'.”