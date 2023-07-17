Gary Barlow hasn’t eaten a burger in 14 years.

The Take that singer, 52, revealed the fast food favourite is his dream meal , but he's resisted the urge to tuck in because he's determined to keep his diet healthy. During an appearance on BBC TV show ‘Saturday Kitchen', Gary was asked to dish up his idea of “food heaven” admitting his favourite treat is a burger but he hasn't had one since 2009.

He said: "The food heaven is something I can remember the last time I had it was 2009.

“I don’t eat hamburgers very often but I love them so much. It’s a big treat.

‘The food heaven for me is an ultimate hamburger with everything on, great bun, great beef with shoestring fries, condiments mayonnaise (and) ketchup, lightly pan-fried red onions, cheese, gorgeous.”

In a previous interview the ‘Patience’ hitmaker was candid about his battle with bulimia and other health struggles, admitting his eating disorder was a form of self-punishment as he was trying to kill off his pop star persona.

Appearing on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ he said at the time: "I was trying to kill off the pop star, that's what I was doing.

"I was eating away what a pop star looked like. So I didn't look like a pop star. I was just killing him off. And by not singing I was putting the nail in the coffin. I liked it, I liked doing it.

"I stopped dying the hair, stopped buying nice clothes, just wanted to look the opposite, physically and mentally."

He added: "2003 - it was the day when I just went, 'No, I'm not having this anymore, I'm going to change. I want to change and I'm determined that this is not who I've become'.

"It only took a few years to get that low, but it took me years to get back to who I wanted to be. 10 years probably."