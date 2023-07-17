Amazon has cut a "small number" of jobs in its pharmacy department.

The tech giant - which sells everything from books and CDs to clothes, gadgets and food - launched its pharmaceutical department in November 2020 but now a reported number of 80 people have been made redundant as the business focuses on "improving" its operation.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser told CNBC: "Like many businesses, we are always improving our processes, for both quality and efficiency and identifying how we can deliver on the best customer experience. We have made the decision to adjust resources and a small number of roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Pharmacy Services team."

The outlet also reported that employees working on digital health tools and the Halo health as well as the company's in-house fitness trackers were also affected by these job cuts.

Earlier this year, Amazon axed a reported 18,000 jobs after seeing a reported slump in sales before firing a further 9,000 employees and also got rid of 500 employees in India around the same time.

At the time, CEO Andy Jassy said: "To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company!"