The Norwegian Data Protection Authority has banned Meta adverts.

The government agency - which is responsible for managing the Personal Data Act 2000 and therefore the privacy of its citizens - has taken the decision to impose a "temporary ban" on adverts for users of Meta's social networking services Facebook and Instagram after deciding that the tech giant in an effort to stop the privacy of Norwegians from becoming "violated" forever.

In a statement, the NDPA said: "The Norwegian Data Protection Authority considers that the practice of Meta is illegal and is therefore imposing a temporary ban of behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram. We consider that the criteria for acting urgently in this case are fulfilled, in particular because Meta has recently received both a decision and a judgment against them to which they have not aligned themselves with. If we don’t intervene now, the data protection rights of the majority of Norwegians would be violated indefinitely."

The authority also claimed that the advertising put out by Meta - which is tailored to each user based on the information they provide when using their device and gleans information from activity such as search history - is one of the "biggest risks" of the online world today.

The statement added: "Invasive commercial surveillance for marketing purposes is one of the biggest risks to data protection on the internet today."