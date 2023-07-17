'Uncharted 2: Among Thieves' director Bruce Straley has accused 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' of stealing its famous dangling train sequence from the 2009 game.

The latest instalment in Tom Cruise's spy thriller series is currently playing in cinemas, and Straley has called out the stunts the Hollywood star - who plays IMF agent Ethan Hunt - performed himself for appearing to mirror the game.

He sarcastically captioned screenshots of the scenes side by side on Twitter: "…the sincerest form of flattery!"

'Mission Impossible' 5, 6, and 7 director Christopher McQuarrie previously admitted the 'Uncharted' series inspired the films in a Twitter Q+A.

In 'Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception', the titular character Nathan Drake famously clambers his way up the plane as the air sucks him out and he's thrown off the cargo bay repeatedly, much like Ethan.