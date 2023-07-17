Ian Hogarth thinks AI could become "dangerous" eventually.

The Plural Platform investor explained that artificial intelligence has developed at such a rapid pace that there is no telling when it will match or exceed human intelligence and pointed out that it could lead to "dangerous" situations like a wrongful arrest.

Speaking on BBC Sounds '5 Minutes On', he said: "There are clear and present harms that these systems are resulting in that we need to address today and so the example that I always come back to is a computer vision system that can sort of be deployed into a high-risk context like law enforcement and resulting in wrongful arrest. And then we've seen what happened in the last decade when we took these powerful brain-like architectures and gave them 100 million times more computing resources, we've seen how powerful that is. If we keep doing that and we keep feeding more and more data, when do we cross a line when they become dangerous in a new way? Where they become closer to human intelligence. No one can tell you a definitive answer for when that is going to be.

When it comes to employment, Ian added that there will be "winners and losers" when it comes to the idea of AI replacing humans in their occupations.

He added: "When it comes to the notion of AI replacing jobs, There will be winners and losers on a global basis in terms of where the jobs are as a result of AI. We've got to think about how to protect British jobs. You have to rethink a lot of these fundamental questions around work as we develop more and more machines that are capable of doing the jobs that we currently do."