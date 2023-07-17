Sarah Ferguson is overjoyed her daughter Princess Beatrice got her “fairytale” nuptials.

The Duchess of York, 63, who is recovering from a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, made the remark while marking 34-year-old Beatrice’s third wedding anniversary to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39.

Sarah said on her Instagram on Monday (17.07.23) alongside a photograph of Beatrice and ‘Edo’ on their wedding day on July 17, 2020: “Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law.

“You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale.”

The image posted by Sarah, who also has daughter Princess Eugenie, 33, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 63, showed Beatrice holding hands with her husband on their big day at Great Windsor Park.

Beatrice and Edoardo got hitched after their wedding was delayed from May 29 due to Covid rules, and the couple ended up deciding to have a more intimate ceremony than they had initially planned, tying the knot in front of only close family present.

The late Queen, who died aged 96 in September, was among the 20 guests at the Royal Chapel of All Saints for the 30-minute ceremony – the first Royal wedding behind closed doors for 235 years.

Beatrice and Edoardo have 22-month-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, and the princess is stepmum to her husband’s six-year-old Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf.

Sarah, who is living with Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as she recovers from her surgery, recently said on her ‘Tea Talks’ podcast the “extraordinary courage” of First World War amputees has been a massive inspiration during her ongoing recovery from her mastectomy.

It was revealed in June she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and on an episode of her show announced she was having the affected breast removed and vowed to become “super fit” afterwards.

She added on the podcast she got emotional watching a documentary after her eight-hour operation, which showed maimed war veterans returning home from the conflict at the start of the 20th Century.

Sarah said: “All the brave men and all the extraordinary, extraordinary courage and resilience.

“I just think to myself, ‘They came back amputees. They came back and they got over it and they fought on.’”