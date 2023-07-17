Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her and her husband Bader Shammas’ first child.

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, 37, has had a son called Luai with her 36-year-old partner, her representative announced on Monday (17.07.23), after Lindsay revealed in March she was expecting.

Her spokesperson said: “The family is over the moon in love.”

Lindsay’s baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, but his exact date of birth was not given.

Luai is an Arabic name meaning “shield” or “protector”.

Lindsay posted an image online of a baby onesie bearing the message “coming soon” to announce she was pregnant, adding on her Instagram at the time: “We are blessed and excited.”

Among her famous pals to congratulate her over the news was actress Amanda Seyfried, 37, who said in the comments section of the post it was “wonderful news”.

Paris Hilton, 42, who recently became a mum, added: “Congratulations love! So happy for you Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Lindsay told Interview magazine in November about her family plans: “I want to have kids,” adding she had talked to Bader about whether they should keep living in Dubai once they became parents.

She added: “It’s so safe there, and the schools are great. It’s so detached from everything that I’m used to… it’s nice to have a separate world that’s my own.”

The actress and Bader went public with their romance in February 2020 and in November that year the financier proposed, with Lindsay later showing off her engagement ring in a series of Instagram selfies.

She captioned the photos: “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

The couple secretly married in April 2022, but Lindsay waited until last July to confirm they had wed.