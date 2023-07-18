Sofía Vergara is sharing a string of sexy snaps online in the wake of her split from husband Joe Manganiello.

The ‘Modern Family’ actress, 51, got hitched to 46-year-old actor Joe in a lavish, star-studded Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 in front of 400 guests, but the couple said on Monday (17.07.23) they are making the “difficult” decision to split.

Sofía is on an extended birthday celebration to mark turning 51 on 10 July, and has been flaunting her bikini body in snaps posted to Instagram.

She captioned a carousel of images tof her holiday on the Amalfi Coast, Italy – which included a photo of her flaunting her bum: “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!”

Her fans praised her body, with many saying online in the wake of the news she and Joe were splitting she will have “no problem” getting a new man with her looks, and others saying she was showing her actor ex “what he’s missing”.

Sofía and Joe said about their split in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source told Page Six: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Another insider told the outlet: “At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.

“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, New Jersey, as Sofia visited actor Joe on the set of his new project ‘Nonnas’.

Celebrity guests at the pair’s wedding included Sofia’s ‘Modern Family’ co-stars Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell, as well as Joe’s ‘True Blood’ co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer.

Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum were also in attendance.

The pair met through the actress’ former co-star Jesse Tyler at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2014, when she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

Joe asked for the actress’ number a few weeks later when she split with Loeb.

He told People magazine in 2020: “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me.

“And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves.

“I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same.

“Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”