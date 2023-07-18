Christine McVie left behind a personal fortune of £70 million at the time of her death.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 79, famed for being behind some of the band’s biggest hits including ‘Songbird’ and ‘Don’t Stop’, died in November aged 79 after a stroke and cancer battle, and probate documents have now revealed the massive extent of her estate.

It is understood she left most of her millions to her brother John Perfect and his children, while a string of charities also benefited from her will.

Papers show her former manager Martin Wyatt and US businessman Paul Glass were listed as executors of her estate.

After keyboardist and singer Christine’s death, her Fleetwood Mac bandmates Mick Fleetwood, 86, and Stevie Nicks, 75, said in a statement: “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Her bandmates added: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

The keyboardist and singer’s family said at the time of her passing: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness.

“She was in the company of her family.”

Even though Christine was previously diagnosed with cancer, her cause of death was ruled an ischaemic stroke.

Fleetwood Mac, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the globe’s biggest groups.

Christine left the group after 28 years in 1998, but returned in 2014.