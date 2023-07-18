Michael B. Jordan has admitted he loves filming shirtless scenes.

The 36-year-old star has described stripping off on screen as "a plus in my life and in my career", as he insisted he wants to take advantage of being in his "physical prime".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Look, we’re only going to be at this age once and have the ability to play these roles, to be physical and take my shirt off.

"I’m in my physical prime right now in this moment. So I have been, like, yeah, we’re gonna milk this."

However, the 'Creed III' actor confessed he doesn't want to be typecast as someone who is only known for showing off his body on screen.

He added: "Lately, I’ve started to really think about and daydream about the future and what roles and what direction I want to go in, so there have been moments where I want to throw on a suit rather than a tank top. Maybe go for a shirt over a fitted tank, you know what I mean?

"My team and I have done a really great job at strategically figuring out when is good to be [PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive] or when it’s really cool to just chill and put on some sweats and a T-shirt."

Michael also delved into his motivation when it comes to staying in tip top shape, pointing to a lifelong competitive drive.

He added: "That was the initial driving force for me as a young person.

"Then, you start to realise how everything else factors into your health, from what you eat and what you put into your body."

Michael previously reflected on being named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, and described the honour as "a gift and a curse" due to the reaction from his friends.

He told 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': "To all my friends it's just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me c***."