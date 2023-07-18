Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's young grandson is distraught by his grandparents' imprisonment.

Julie, 50, is serving seven years behind bars on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion while Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years, and they are serving their time at different prisons which are 650 miles apart.

Todd is installed at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie is housed in the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jackson, 11, whose mother Lindsie Chrisley co-parents with ex-husband Will Campbell, is missing them terribly.

The 33-year-old influencer - whom Todd had with ex-wife Teresa Terry - wrote on Instagram “On our way to the beach, I saw Jackson notice the signs to Pensacola, Florida and began looking around without saying much to me.

“I noticed he was watching my body language and facial expressions as he always does. He asked me if he could open the sunroof to ‘feel his papa’s air.'”

Lindsie's heart "shatters" every time she turns off her little boy's phone after he's sent messages to his grandparents that they cannot receive.

She wrote: "The hard decisions parents face daily are not talked about enough. Forever trying to do what you think is best without knowing the outcome is incredibly difficult. Knowing Jackson misses his grandparents, even seeing that he has sent them text messages, to phones they don’t have when I turn off his phone at night absolutely shatters me. Knowing my decision regarding Jackson visiting my parents in the prison environment is based on what the court decides regarding their appeal is causing more heartache. I trust God has a plan. "

⁣Their son Chase Chrisley, 27, recently revealed they are facing tough conditions in prison.

Speaking on the 'Chasin' Birdies' podcast, he explained: "Their conditions are just so s*****, too. Like, everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all.

"I mean, they got like black mold [in dad's prison], and my mom's place is even worse. I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning. They're in a camp. It's better than like being behind a wall."

Chase revealed he and his sister Savannah, 25, take turns to go visit them.

He added: "Savannah will go see my dad, I'll go see my mom. We'll rotate, and Savannah will normally take the kids [brother Grayson, 17, and adopted niece Chloe, 10,] down with her.

"But it's tough, man. I mean, our family loves really, really hard, so when you love somebody as much as we love each other, it's definitely very difficult to see your loved ones in a situation like that."

The siblings are working on plans to help former prisoners get their life back on track after they are released.