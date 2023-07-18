Katie Price wants her enormous fake boobs framed in her memory and believes she will die in a car crash.

The former glamour model made her name by flaunting her gigantic bust for Page 3 under the name Jordan in the 1990s and has gone under the knife multiple times to both increase and reduce the size of her bust over the years, with her 16th surgery earlier this year taking them to a whopping 2120 CC.

And the 45-year-old OnlyFans star has opened up about her plans for her funeral, including immortalising her buxom bosoms, and even predicted that she will die in a car accident after she crashed her BMW in a near-fatal smash while under the influence of alcohol and avoided jail in 2021.

Speaking to comedian Kathy Burke on the 'Where There's A Will, There's A Wake' podcast, she asked Katie: "This is what I find interesting because of your beautiful, enhanced bosom… with cremation, I'm wondering if you've got enhanced bosoms. Oh, are you allowed to be cremated?"

To which she replied: "Oh yeah, because they might go all sticky from the silicone, would they melt? Can someone Google it?"

Katie was shocked to find out by a producer that her silicone-filled boobs would in fact die with her if she were cremated.

She reacted: "Are you joking? No, I'm gonna look awful."

Katie - who has children Harvey, 21, Junior, 18, Princess, 16, Jett, nine, and eight-year-old Bunny from various relationships - wants people to be able to ogle her breasts beyond the grave.

She continued: "No, no, no. That wouldn't be me. They can't do that to me. I'll have to be buried then. Or, if I am cremated, they can frame my silicones so I'm still in the room. Can't get rid of me! I may have gone, but you can still stare at them boobs!"

Horse-lover Katie - who arrived at her wedding to former pop star spouse Peter Andre, 50, on a horse-drawn Cinderella carriage in 2005 - loves horse riding and wants black horses at her funeral.

She said: "I want 12 black horses because for my wedding, I had four or six white horses in a Cinderella carriage.

"So, obviously, I'd want something really over the top. I must have decided that I want to be buried."

The busty blonde has also given much thought to what she wants with her inside her coffin and insists she wants a fully-charged mobile phone, a walkie-talkie and an oxygen mask - just in case she's mistakenly buried alive.

She said: "In the funeral box, I want everyone I know to sign it and send me a message so I feel they're with me. I'd want a mobile phone in there. Fully charged. Because who knows with me, I might f***ing survive in the ground knowing my luck, that can only happen to me.

"A walkie-talkie and an oxygen tank with a mask. You think I'm joking, but I'm worried that if I do wake up down there, I'll be stuck! Because you do hear of these stories."

Katie recalled her near-fatal experiences, including the time she survived with minor injuries after the car she was travelling in struck two wild horses in Argentina in 2011, and predicts she'll die in a car.

She told Kathy: "I've always predicted I'd die in a car crash, I've always said that. The amount of near-death experiences and car crashes I've had, in the car. I've always come out without a scratch on me.

I rolled the car a couple of years ago, I don't even know how I wasn't scratched in that. In Argentina, the people can Google it, I was just driving along, and it was about two in the morning.

"Then, we just saw these two horses, and there was like a cliff edge on the other side and a car coming the other side.

"So, the driver went into the back of the car, but the horse pinged up, and its bum literally went on me. When I opened my eyes, literally the windscreen was here. I mean, if you'd seen that car…and the airbags didn't go off; nothing happened to me."