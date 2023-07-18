'Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade' will launch its first closed beta next month.

Ubisoft has confirmed the upcoming free to play mobile game from Tencent's Level Infinite - which is set in Ancient China and sees the players create their own character on a quest for revenge after the betrayal of a close friend - will begin its test on August 3.

Ubisoft teased: "As they delve deeper into their mission, they will uncover secrets about the past and a powerful force that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear."

They added: "From the Great Wall outside the empire's borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang, journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers.

"Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges."

Registration for the closed beta on iOS and Android - which was announced back in June and opened at a similar time - is still open.

However, only a "limited" number of randomly chosen players across North America and Western Europe.

Initially, those who wign up will have a questionnaire emailed out between July 17 and 27, and successful applicants will get invited over the next four days.

From there, pre-download will start on August 1, with the beta running from August 3 to 11.