'Star Wars Outlaws' won't procedurally generate new planets.

Developer Massive Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft previously hailed the upcoming title as the "first ever open world Star Wars game" when it was announced last month, and fans have been left speculating how big the world will be.

Speaking to Edge magazine, creative director Julian Gerighty said: "It's a crude analogy, but the size of one planet might be about [equivalent to] two of the zones in 'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey', for example.

""It could be two to three zones. But it's not, you know, this sort of epic 'the whole of England recreated' approach."

It's not been confirmed how many planets will feature in the game, but he did noted that the team hasn't "procedurally generated an entire planet", which was an approach taken by 'Starfield'.

Instead, Gerighty explained that the planets will be "handcrafted" and "manageable" in size.

He also noted that the open world approach is the player's freedom of choice.

He added: "We're really focusing on what 'open world' means to the player, which is full freedom of approach."