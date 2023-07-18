Kyle Richards thinks people are "programmed" to believe they must drink alcohol.

The 54-year-old star recently toasted the milestone of going a year without booze and after receiving a wealth of support from fans, took to social media once again to remind her four million followers that they do not have to drink when they go out with friends.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sitting outside reading all your DM's regarding my last post. I have been inundated with kind and supportive comments. Thank you. It seems many of you have similar

stories and many of you want to go that route but are not quite sure how to We are so programmed to think that we have to drink when we go out to socialize. Many of us are

just on autopilot. And so many of us are accustomed to not being fully present these days anyway."

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went on to explain that her fans can steer clear of hangovers and "remorse" if they stay off the booze and insisted that her own sobriety has been a way to combat her struggles with anxiety and left her feeling more "calm" in certain situations.

She added: "But I can tell you there are plenty of things you can order that taste better than alcohol, are better for our bodies and won't leave you feeling like s*** remorseful the next day. Plus being fully present and clear about everything you say and do feels really good. As someone that has always struggled with anxiety, I was very surprised to find myself surprisingly calm in situations that would normally trigger my anxiety. Safe to say it's a -win for me."

Her comments come just one day after she celebrated 365 days teetotal and revealed not touching booze has taught her that she does not need to get drunk to have a good time.

She began her milestone post on Instagram: "Today marks one year alcohol free for me. A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be.

I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me.

I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually. (sic)"