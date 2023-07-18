Gwyneth Paltrow ageing should be empowering for women as "this idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird".

The 50-year-old actress - who is known as a wellness guru since creating Goop in 2008 - says the beauty standards applied to women is unfair and as a group "we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing".

Speaking to Vogue, she said: "I think it’s culture’s problem [that women seem to be judged more on getting older than men]. It’s not ours! As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird. “

Whilst it’s no secret that ageism is rife in Hollywood, with young actresses being cast opposite older actors in romantic roles, Gwyneth says it's up to older ladies in the acting industry to educate and set the standard.

She added: “I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful grey curls, talking about embracing ageing and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived].

"It’s handsome to go grey [as a man], but for women it’s like, ‘What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?’ There’s definitely a double standard. But again, we want to be ageing! I think we want to be setting examples of how you can age. Every woman should do it how they want to do it. Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to.”