Published
2023/07/18 10:15 (BST)

Olivia Rodrigo is "loving linen dresses" this summer.

The 20-year-old singer – who originates from sunny state California – has been sharing her style essentials for the season and she insists that 2023 is all about "comfy sundresses".

In an interview with PopCrush Nights, she said: "I am loving linen dresses. I feel like sundresses are in this summer.

"I see all the coolest girls wearing super comfy sundresses. It's nice to put on a sundress and go gallivanting around.”

The ‘Deja Vu’ hitmaker recently moved to New York City to start a new chapter in life and is so far “enjoying getting to meet new people and hang out with more people".

She added: "I think New York is really, like, spontaneous. You can just hang out with people.

"I love it there so much.”

In a previous interview with Vogue, Olivia shared her excitement about her move to The Big Apple because she is a huge fan of HBO series 'Sex and the City' - which focused on the life of newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three fans, all of whom live in New York.

She said: “I’ve got to live my Sex and the City fantasy.”

