Olly Murs partied till 2 am with special guest DJ Craig David and had McDonald's cater at his festival-themed wedding to bodybuilder Amelia Tank.

The 39-year-old pop star and his wife tied the knot on a private island in his native Essex on Saturday (15.07.23), with around 60 people at their nuptials, and they were then joined by further guests at 'Murs Fest', complete with a Ferris wheel, ice cream truck and food supplied by the fast-food chain famous for the Big Mac and McNuggets.

According to a report, the 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker sang The Clash's 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go', even though he promised his now-wife he wouldn't sing at his own wedding.

A source told The Sun: "Olly and Amelia had a food truck from McDonald's serving up all of the classics, including McNuggets. They were lovin' it."

The wedding on the spawling Osea Island - which is owned by music producer Nigel Frieda - had a teepee relaxation area, a merry-go-round, and a stage.

News of the wedding actually emerged through Olly's showbiz pal Mark Wright, who shared some behind-the-scenes photos of their big day on social media.

The TV star shared a snap of the groom on his Instagram page.

Mark, 36, also posted a video of a plane trailing a banner that read 'Just Married'.

Olly and Amelia first met via social media back in 2019, and the loved-up duo went public with their romance in 2020.

The former 'X Factor' star previously admitted that he'd become a "groomzilla" ahead of his wedding day.

Olly told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I'm a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I'd be the opposite. I'm like, 'No, no, no. Get rid of that, change that, move that.'

"I didn't know I cared so much about what the flowers look like but, honest to God, if I'm reincarnated, I'm coming back as a florist."

Olly confessed to annoying their wedding planner with his hands-on approach to their big day.

He said: "There's a lady helping us plan the wedding and I said to her, 'I don't want ugly chairs, you know those horrible school chairs that are horrendous'. She said, 'Olly, I've been doing this for a long time…'"

Olly was a self-confessed "commitment-phobe" before he met Amelia.

But the 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker quickly became convinced that Amelia was the perfect girl for him.

He told 'The Joe Wicks Podcast': "I did that typical man thing and went, ‘I can’t commit, I’m not ready’. I called it off, and then I rekindled the relationship on tour.

"I’m so happy I did. When you know, you know."

