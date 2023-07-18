Michael B. Jordan says the practice of mindful meditation is life changing.

The ‘Creed’ star's parents, Donna and Michael A. Jordan, practiced the technique when Michael was a child and he also meditates each day to achieve a calm emotional state, something he would advocate for everyone.

Speaking to The Hollywood reporter, he said: “I’ve been meditating for a long time. Even growing up, my mom and dad were really big on meditation so I’m fortunate to have a pretty good relationship with meditation that goes back awhile. It’s really catered to the person and if you can do three minutes, amazing. If you can do 10 minutes, amazing. If you do 10 minutes, I can guarantee that it will change your day-to-day tremendously.”

Growing up in a spiritual household made Jordan appreciate the art of meditation and practice verbal affirmations.

He said: “I don’t really do guided meditations as much, but verbal affirmations and breathing are really important. Taking deep breaths to reset, sometimes a simple three or even seven breaths can help. If you take time to close your eyes and take deep breaths, you can reset your entire mood and energy in a really, really big way.”

Jordan - who was cast in 1999 in ‘The Sopranos’ at the age of 12 – said becoming an actor impacted his relationship with fitness.

He said: "As far as fitness, getting in shape and working out, I feel like I’ve always been an athletic person and very competitive. It started for me from having that competitive nature. That was the initial driving force for me as a young person. Then, you start to realize how everything else factors into your health, from what you eat and what you put into your body.

"Being an actor also had an impact as I learned from the physical roles I’ve played like Vince Howard [on 'Friday Night Lights']. Playing a high school football player to the boxing roles I’ve done [in 'Creed'], I learned about training and how to keep up my body as it’s a direct reflection of the success you have on screen.”