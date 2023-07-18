Jamie Lee Curtis has celebrated becoming a "movie grandmother" after Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child into the world.

The 64-year-old actress starred as the mother of Lindsay's character in Disney's 2003 body swap comedy 'Freaky Friday' and reached out to her co-star on social media to congratulate her when she announced that she had her baby boy Luai with husband Bader Shammas.

The Oscar-winning star wrote on Instagram: "MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, 37, is said to be "over the moon" at becoming a mother for the first time and a string of other famous friends also reached out to congratulate her on the news.

Her spokesperson said: “The family is over the moon in love.”

Lindsay’s baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, but his exact date of birth was not given.

Luai is an Arabic name meaning “shield” or “protector”.

The 'Just My Luck' star posted an image online of a baby onesie bearing the message “coming soon” to announce she was pregnant, adding on her Instagram at the time: “We are blessed and excited.”

Among her famous pals to congratulate her over the news was 'Mean Girls' co-star Amanda Seyfried, 37, who said in the comments section of the post it was “wonderful news”.

Lindsay told Interview magazine in November about her family plans: “I want to have kids. It’s so safe [in Dubai], and the schools are great. It’s so detached from everything that I’m used to… it’s nice to have a separate world that’s my own.”