Jennifer Lopez "can't believe" she's already reached her one-year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old actress married the Hollywood star in Las Vegas in July 2022, and Jennifer has loved life with Ben over the last year.

A source told Us Weekly: "The time has absolutely flown by."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker and Ben, 50, both have kids from previous relationships.

Jennifer - who has 15-year-old twins Elle and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - is thrilled that their families have managed to blend so seamlessly.

The insider shared: "They love spending time with the kids as one big family."

Ben has Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, ten, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who has also developed a good relationship with the chart-topping star.

The source said: "[They] have become very friendly and everybody gets along wonderfully."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that she wants her children to "unapologetically be themselves".

The singer shared the life lessons that she'd like to pass on to her kids.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "To stand in their own truth and unapologetically be themselves.

"I try to do that more as I’ve gotten older and grown up a bit and I want them to know that there's nothing that they can't accomplish, that they are very limitless.

"That is a real thing and if you believe that you can accomplish anything in your life and I hope they're getting that from me."

Prior to that, Jennifer also revealed that her husband has been brilliant with her kids since they rekindled their romance.

She told 'Today': "He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us."

Max and Emme are also really fond of Ben.

Jennifer shared: "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."