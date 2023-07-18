Sharna Burgess is living her "dream" life with Brian Austin Green.

The 38-year-old dancer has taken to social media to post a glowing tribute to the actor, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

Sharna - who has Zane, ten months, with Brian - wrote on Instagram: "You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known. You have just the right amount of sarcasm that my Aussie humor needs and although I (lovingly) call you a d***… you really couldn’t be further from it. You are the kind of father I could’ve only dreamed of (and I did) for my children. You are the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journalwritings.

"Life without you was pretty wonderful but life WITH you? It’s a dream. It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true. (sic)"

Brian has Journey, six, Bodhi, nine, and Noah, ten, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, but Sharna has already developed a close bond with his children.

Her post continued: "Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and in all honesty it doesn’t feel like it’s our first time around. We’ve done this before, I knew that the day I met you. I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are.

"Happy Birthday to my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy [heart emoji] Your 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe. I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun (sic)"