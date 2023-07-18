Snoop Dogg is set to release a cookbook.

The 51-year-old star has joined forces with fellow rapper E-40 to launch a new cookbook, called 'Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon'.

The book will feature over 65 recipes and has been inspired by Snoop and E-40's music, as well as their own food passions, according to PEOPLE.

Snoop - who is one of the best-selling rappers of all time - says in the foreword: "E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor. Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level s***. Which is why 'Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon' had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?"

'Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon' is being published by Chronicle Books.

The publisher said: "It’s the seriously entertaining new addition fans are hungry for."

Meanwhile, Snoop previously revealed that he rejects "a lot" of endorsement opportunities.

The 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker has appeared in numerous ad campaigns in recent years, but Snoop insists he's much more selective than people think.

The rapper - whose Just Eat ad deal is said to be worth around $5 million - told MailOnline: "I say no a lot.

"I don’t want to blast anyone and say I said no to this person or that person, but there are one or two people where it’s not about the money and more about the association by affiliation.

"If I feel like your family and I believe what you believe in there’s no problem. You stand behind your brand, but there are some things in life that don’t mix with me and I can’t promote everything, so sometimes I do have to say no."