Renee Zellweger is reportedly planning to marry Ant Anstead.

The 54-year-old actress and Ant, 44, "can’t wait to get hitched" following a low-key engagement.

A source close the movie star told The Sun newspaper: "Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement.

"She has been telling her inner circle about organising their nuptials, everything will be very low-key.

"Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched."

The loved-up duo began dating in 2021 and they were recently spotted together at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Sussex, south-east England.

Ant previously explained that he and Renee were taking their relationship "one day at a time" and that he wants to keep their romance as private as possible.

He told PEOPLE: "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about.

"It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Prior to that, a source claimed that the celebrity duo are madly in love with each other.

The insider told PEOPLE: "There is so much respect between them. They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

The Oscar-winning actress "feels confident and secure about herself" thanks to the TV star, while Ant appreciates having some "stability".

The source said: "Renee has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself. And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."