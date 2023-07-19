Ariana Grande is reportedly jetting home to the US in the wake of the widely-reported rumoured breakdown of her marriage.

The singer, 30, sparked rumours she was having marital troubles when she appeared at the Wimbledon men’s singles final over the weekend without her wedding band from her luxury estate agent husband of just over two years.

And The Sun is now reporting she is intending to “race back to California” after completing her filming for the movie adaptations of ‘Wicked’ in the UK.

The newspaper said she will “reunite with her friends and family following a tough few months where she tried to save her ailing marriage from the other side of the Atlantic”.

A source said: “Ariana is scheduled to fly out of the UK on Thursday. She is going home to see her friends and family as the scrutiny about her failed marriage increases. Ariana wants to step out of the spotlight and spend time with the people who mean the most to her, who will support her through this difficult time.”

The Hollywood actors’ strike has brought filming on ‘Wicked’ to a halt, but it’s understood Ariana has finished filming all her scenes.

Grammy-winning Ariana has deleted pictures of her wedding day from Instagram and insiders say she is fine with Dalton dating.

Sources close to the ‘7 Rings’ star have told Page Six the pair “have been separated since January – but have remained incredibly amicable”.

An insider added: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Ariana was last seen with her wedding band in public in April at Jeff Goldblum’s London concert.

She and Dalton secretly tied the knot in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, California.

Her representative told People at the time: “It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Ariana was proposed to by Dalton in December 2020 when he handed her a pearl and diamond ring – with the pearl from a ring the singe’s grandmother had given her.

The couple had started dating earlier that year, with the pair featuring in Ariana and Justin Bieber’s music video for the ‘Stuck with U’ track.

Ariana was previously set to marry actor and comic Pete Davidson, 29, in 2018 before they split up.