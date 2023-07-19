Michael Lohan feels "truly blessed" that his daughter Lindsay has welcomed a baby boy.

The 36-year-old actress became a mother for the first time when she welcomed Luai earlier this month with husband Bader Shammas and now her dad Michael, 63, - who is also grandfather to two-year-old Isabel Scarlet through his son Michael Lohan Jr and his wife Nina Ginsberg - has noted how "wonderful" it is to have a little boy in the family.

He told People: "All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents. We are all truly blessed in so many ways! Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it’s just wonderful. Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth!"

His comments come just days after Lindsay's mother Dina Lohan - who divorced from Michael in 2007 - admitted that she was rushing over to Dubai, where Lindsay and Bader are based, to see her new grandchild.

She said: "My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early. I'm overwhelmed with love and joy!"

Lindsay - who shot to fame in the late 1990s when she took on the dual leading role of long-lost twins in Disney comedy 'The Parent Trap' before going on to star in a remake of 'Freaky Friday' alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and cult classic 'Mean Girls' in the early 2000s - tied the knot with banker Bader, 36, in 2022 and is said to be "over the moon " with their new arrival.

A rep for the couple said: "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."