Blizzard is looking into the issues 'Diablo 4' players have been vocal about with the patch 1.1.0 update.

Global community development director Adam Fletcher says they are aware of the "feedback" to the changes to the action role-player and will be holding Campfire Chat on Friday (21.07.23) to discuss further.

He tweeted: "We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for #DiabloIV.

"We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it.

"We will have more details/timing in the next day. Thanks again for the feedback!"

Twitch streamer Zack ‘Asmongold’ branded the patch “the biggest downgrade Diablo 4 has ever seen.”

And Souaïb ‘cArn’ Hanaf, the first player to reach level 100 in the game’s permadeath hardcore mode, wrote: "Diablo 4 season one is literally the worst patch in videogame history.”

The game has been made even more challenging, making it harder to survive, which isn't going down too well.