Meta executive Nick Clegg insists Artificial Intelligence is “quite stupid” and not as scary as it seems.

The former UK deputy Prime Minister believes the "hype has somewhat run ahead of the technology” that is being heavily invested in by the Mark Zuckerberg-company he works for as the President of Global Affairs.

The 56-year-old President of Global Affairs told the BBC Today that current versions are “far short” of autonomy and “in many ways, they’re quite stupid”.

This comes after Nick unveiled Meta's - which is the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social brands - plan to extend access to Llama 2 in collaboration with Microsoft.

He tweeted: "Today, Meta has announced we are opening access to our next generation large language model Llama 2, in partnership with Microsoft. By making AI models available openly, they can benefit everyone. AI innovation is inevitable and AI should be built to benefit the whole of society.”

In a follow up, Nick continued: “An open approach to innovation allows for collaboration, scrutiny and iteration in a way that is especially suited to nascent technologies. And it’s the best way to spread the benefits. Giving businesses, startups researchers access to tools they could never build themselves, backed by computing power they can’t otherwise access, can open up a world of social and economic opportunities.

He added: “Like all foundational technologies – from radio transmitters to internet operating systems – there will be a multitude of uses for AI models, some predictable and some not.

"And like every technology, AI will be used for both good and bad ends by good and bad people. While we can’t eliminate the risks, we can mitigate them.”