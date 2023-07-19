Will.i.am "so proud" of Britney Spears' fight for freedom.

The 48-year-old rapper teamed up with pop legend Britney,41, - who in 2021 regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 after 13 years - for their 2012 hit single 'Scream and Shout' and more than a decade later has described her as one of his most "favourite" people on the planet.

He told ETCanada: "Britney is like one of my favourite people on Earth. I’m so proud of her fight and all the people that supported her throughout the years to, you know, give her the courage and the energy for her to keep fighting for her for independence.

"So, that’s the first thing when it comes to Britney, is like, supporting her for the things that she needs."

His comments shortly after the former Black Eyed Peas star revealed that he is to team up with the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker once again as she teams up with him to make a comeback to the charts with their new track 'Mind Your Own Business'.

Will shared a clip of the line from their previous hit on Twitter where he raps: "You are now rocking with will.i.am..."

Britney adds: "And Britney, bitch."

However, a few seconds later, she adds the new lyric: “Mind your business, bitch."

Will captioned the post: "UH OH!!!

"You are now NOW rocking with http://will.i.am and

@britneyspears …#MINDyourBUSINESS. (sic)"

Will had hinted that the pair were to work together again in an interview in September.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win."

It is her second post-conservatorship collaboration, following the star jumping on Sir Elton John's hit 'Hold Me Closer' in the summer of last year.

'Mind Your Business' is set for release on Friday 21 July.