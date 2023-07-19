Beats By Dre will release the new over-ear Beats Studio Pro headphone next month.

The company's next generation of over-ears will be available to order from August 9 at 8am BST with a host of new features and improvements.

As well as improved interior components and "next level audio fidelity", Beats have also promised fully adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes.

Other features include Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, UltraPlush leather cushions, enhanced calls, Lossless Audio via USB-C and up to 40 hours battery life.

The new headphone - which costs £349.99 - will come in four premium colours, which Black, Deep Brown, Navy and Sandstone options.

From August 10, Beats Studio Pro will appear on-shelf in Apple Store branches and other authorised resellers with an environment-conscious new packaging.

Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, said in a statement: “Beats cemented its cultural legacy with the release of the original Studio headphone in 2008.

"With Beats Studio Pro, we’ve refined the design and completely reengineered the headphone to bring consumers our most impressive over-ear offering yet.

“Studio Pro keeps Beats’ promise of delivering music as the artist intended, continuing our storied heritage as a premium audio brand.”

Samuel Ross, Beats Principal Design Consultant, added: “When Beats approached me to bring a new design language to the Studio Pro, my goal was to retain the integrity of the design while creating a more sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements.

“The result is the perfect blend of design culture, creative culture, and engineering coming together.”

