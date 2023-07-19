Madame Tussauds wants to honour the "loud and proud" nature of Harry Styles with their latest creation.

The 29-year-old pop star has been immortalised in a series of seven wax figures at various branches of the famous museum and designers explained that it was "essential" to honour the fashion icon because of everything he stands for.

Danielle Cullen, Senior Figure Stylist at Madame Tussauds London, said: "It was a project we absolutely couldn't turn down. Loud, proud! It was essential. He stands for a lot of positivity, he promotes inclusivity."

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker - whose figure will soon be seen at the London branch of the museum wearing an outfit inspired by the double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and the green handbag he wore at the 'My Policeman' premiere - shot to fame alongside Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik as part of the 'X Factor' created boyband One Direction more than a decade ago and staff at the London attraction recalled launching the waxworks for the boys back then but admitted that he has been "missed" since those figures were taken off display.

Jo Kinsey, Madmame Tussauds London Studio Manager, said: "Working with Harry 10 years ago at the One Direction launch, it was pretty apparent that he was a star then. When he walked into the room, the room lit up and he was full of charisma and charm so it's no surprise that he is the superstar that he is today. Harry is famous for his style as well as his music and we just love his love for fashion so we wanted to have the figure wearing an outfit that really emphasises his fashion credentials. The suit that we have chosen is a beautiful suit that really shows his figure in the best light. Of course, we had to include the wonderful handbag. Harry is arguably the most famous man in the world right now, and he's due to take a break from touring so it's the perfect time for his fans to come and see Harry again. They can come and stand up close and personal with him. When the One Direction figures were retired, they were missed so bringing Harry back to London is going to be incredible!"

Harry Styles' waxwork figure will launch at Madame Tussauds on July 27.