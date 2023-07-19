Margot Robbie hopes 'Barbie' audiences make the "wonderful discovery" that they cannot do everything in life.

The 33-year-old actress stars in the title role of the upcoming movie based on the iconic Mattel doll - who has had more than 200 careers since her inception in 1959 - and hopes that audiences will make the "wonderful" discovery that they achieve everything no matter how hard they try.

Speaking to Shondaland in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization, she said: "I think that definitely in the lens of making this movie is the idea of not stepping too far out of line but if you don't go there you haven't done it properly but you can't state your view incorrectly, all of those things, while making a Barbie movie made like a more focussed version of that. Like, how can I possibly do it right? No matter what I do, I'm gonna do it wrong and I can't do it perfectly.

"Despite the fact that Barbie can do everything and be everything, I think the ultimate discovery is that you can't. And that's okay. That's the most important part. You're already great, you're already doing it, and it's wonderful."

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star - who is joined in the cast of 'Barbie' by Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as host of other A-Listers such as Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan as other variations of the famous doll - also serves as producer on Greta Gerwig's summer comedy and admitted that her stance on the morals of the film had also served as a lesson to her when undertaking her behind-the-scenes role.

She added: "I guess the biggest lesson I've learned [as a producer] is that the pursuit of perfection isn't the point. If that's what you're pursuing then you've kind of missed the point."

'Barbie' is out in cinemas on Friday 21 July.