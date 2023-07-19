Kendall Jenner says natural makeup makes her feel her "most confident".

The 27-year-old supermodel - who is a member of the Kardashian clan - is one of the most in-demand women for the catwalk and for advertising campaigns.

Recently, Kendall was appointed as the newest brand ambassador for Parisian beauty brand Loreal, a coveted title that has been held by other A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Courteney Cox and Dame Helen Mirren.

Despite her ever changing runway looks, Kendall says au naturel is her go-to look.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I feel my most confident when I’m wearing a more natural makeup look. I like to emphasize glowing skin and a neutral lip.”

Kendall has always been candid about her debilitating struggle with acne admitting it knocked her confidence and ruined her self-esteem, however, these days it seems to be a thing of the past.

She explained: "Acne has always been something I’ve struggled with, and it has made me particular when it comes to the coverage-specific products I choose. These days I gravitate towards lightweight products, so I can really give my skin a chance to breathe.”

Kendall was required to wear heavy makeup in the early days of her modelling career, and the high volume of products contributed to her acne issues.

She said: "Over time I have learned a lot about what works on my face from countless days on set. My makeup artist, Mary Phillips, has also taught me a lot. So, with time I’ve gotten decent at doing my makeup. I keep it very simple, though - it’s all about glowing skin and a good lip for me.”