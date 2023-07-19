Kourtney Kardashian is determined to have a "more meaningful relationship" with her sisters.

The 44-year-old star previously clashed with her 42-year-old sister Kim - but Koutney insists she wants to have a healthy relationship with her siblings.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians' - which has been shared with 'Entertainment Tonight' - Kourtney says: "I do want to have a relationship with my sisters. I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."

The brunette beauty - who married music star Travis Barker in 2022 - previously clashed with Kim over her Dolce and Gabbana collaboration.

The feud was ignited when Kim agreed to collaborate with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a Kim-inspired collection for Milan Fashion Week.

Kourtney subsequently accused her sibling of stealing her "wedding vibes", after her big day featured various vintage Dolce looks from the 1990s.

Kim actually apologised to her sister during a previous episode of 'The Kardashians', admitting that she felt "sad and sorry".

Kim said: "I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation.

"I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you. Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship."

At the time, Kourtney appeared to accept her sister's apology and she thanked Kim for "acknowledging" her frustrations.

The TV star - who is also the elder sister of Khloe Kardashian - replied: "Thank you for apologising and acknowledging it."