Brigitte Bardot has suffered respiratory problems amid soaring temperatures in Saint-Tropez.

The 88-year-old actress was attended to by medics at her home in the south of France, after she experienced some breathing difficulties.

Bernard d'Ormale, the actress' husband, told Var-matin: "It was around 9am when Brigitte had trouble breathing."

Bernard described the health scare as a "respiratory distraction".

He said: "[Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."

Brigitte was given oxygen by the medics and they "stayed to watch her" for some time, before they left the actress' home.

Barnard shared: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."

Brigitte - who has been married to Bernard since 1992 - previously admitted that her life has been a mixture of "joy and terrible trials".

The actress told the Guardian newspaper: "My life has been a succession of brief moments of joy and terrible trials. With me, life is made up only of the best and the worst, of love and hate. Everything that happened to me was excessive."

Brigitte has enjoyed huge success during her career, emerging as a sex symbol in the 50s and 60s, and becoming a cultural icon through her film work.

However, she has also been through three divorces and survived a number of suicides attempts.

Reflecting on her struggles, she previously explained: "When you live such intense moments as I have done there is always a bill to pay.

"You cannot escape the distress which follows great happiness."