Gisele Bundchen is planning a "lowkey" birthday celebration.

The model is poised to have a quiet 43rd birthday with her family in Brazil on Thursday (20.07.23).

A source told PEOPLE: "She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil."

The blonde beauty is also set to celebrate her mom's birthday during her trip to Brazil.

The insider shared: "She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together."

Gisele left her home city of Sao Paulo to follow her modelling ambitions in the US. Despite this, Gisele "still gets emotional" when she discusses her decision to make the move.

Another source recently said: "She still gets emotional when she thinks about leaving her family and her sisters. She was only 14 years old and she went off to start a new life, a new career. She left everything she knew behind."

Gisele and her ex-husband Tom Brady announced their split in 2022.

The celebrity duo both released statements on social media at the time, insisting that their children - Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten - would remain their number one priority.

Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had "grown apart".

The model wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."